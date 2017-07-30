Local

Dropped wallet identifies alleged shooter in Twiggs

By Wayne Crenshaw

wcrenshaw@macon.com

July 30, 2017

Witnesses of a shooting at a Twiggs County drag racing strip Saturday were not cooperative but the suspect helped out by dropping his wallet, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff Darren Mitchum said Van Johnson, 46, of Covington is wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting that happened late Saturday at Middle Georgia Motorsports Park.

Relando Register, 31, of Ellenwood, was shot once. He was treated at a hospital and released. Mitchum said the two were arguing and Register turned and ran but Johnson shot him. He said Johnson then fled but dropped his wallet.

“There were a lot of very uncooperative witnesses, but we were able to get enough to piece together what happened,” Mitchum said.

