Students make most of last weekend of summer

Students from around the state were enjoying the end of summer vacation at Sandy Beach Water Park on Sunday before heading back to school.
School in Bibb County starts Tuesday, and Noah Howard was spending his final weekend of vacation working as a lifeguard at the park before he begins his senior year at Southwest High School. He is a wide receiver on the football team, and has been busy going to practice and working at the park.
“I’m ready for football season,” he said. “I’m ready for those Friday nights. It’s going to be fun.”
Peyton Forehand, 8, is a student at Langston Road Elementary in Perry and was looking forward to going back to school. Houston County students return to school Wednesday. She said the most fun thing she did this summer was go camping with her family at Unicoi State Park.
“I like roasting smores,” she said while taking a break from enjoying the park’s wave pool.
Her dad, Jason Forehand, was sad to see school starting back because he would not be able to spend as much time with his children. He is also going back to school at Central Georgia Technical College.
“We try to spend time together as much as possible,” he said. “On my days off we are always doing things together.”
Some students came from far sides of the state to enjoy the park. Genesee Wilkinson is an elementary school student from Evans, near Augusta, and her mom brought her to Macon just to go to the water park. She starts back to school next week.
“I’m going to be excited because I will have all my friends and I’m going to make some new ones,” she said.
Adriana Moffett is a fourth grader from Columbus and her mom also brought her to Macon to enjoy the water park.
“It’s been fun and exciting,” is how she described her summer.
She said coming to the water park is the most fun thing she has done.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
Comments