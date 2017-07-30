Man dies, woman critically injured in Macon wreck

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in an accident in Macon on Saturday night.
William Miller, 45, of Wrightsville, died in the wreck that happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Wesleyan Drive, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Miller was the driver of a Ford Focus that struck another vehicle. The occupants of that vehicle had only minor injuries, Jones said.
Paula Aldridge, 45, also of Wrightsville, was a passenger in Miller’s vehicle and was seriously injured. Jones said she is in critical condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Miller was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour after the accident.
