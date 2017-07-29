"*repeat repeat" on repeating Bragg Jam

Nashville band with album out next month "*repeat repeat" discusses their music and tells why they enjoy the Bragg Jam.
Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Bragg Jam's Leila Regan-Porter says there's something for everyone at this year's concert crawl where even youngsters stepped up to the mike to perform.

Macon-Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the death of Willie Gross after an early morning fire on Winston Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene after a neighbor noticed smoke from the home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Alleged killer Dennis Penix showed up at his brother's house in Macon, Georgia, hours after the bodies of two slain men were discovered in Cochran. His brother called 911.

After a crossing guard was hit by a minivan April 6, 2017, new crosswalks are going in at Ingram-Pye Elementary School. By the time students return August 1, 2017, there will be new crossing for Anthony Road at College and Canton streets.

Tubman African American Museum director Andy Ambrose presents H&H Restaurant founder Louise Hudson the Act of Courage award. Many of those she nourished including members of the Allman Brothers Band attend and help her celebrate her 88th birthday.