Macon is never more alive with music than this weekend

Barbara Fischer made a special trip downtown Saturday to hear music that had melted her soul earlier in the week.
The 75-year-old was taking a trip to South Carolina on Wednesday when she first heard SaVana Cameron on Georgia Public Broadcasting. The artist, who records and performs in Macon under the name Atria, was among about 80 acts performing this weekend during Bragg Jam.
“I’m anxious to hear her,” Fischer said while sipping an iced latte in front of the makeshift stage inside Taste & See coffee shop. “What I like about her music is it sounds so bold and soft and she plays guitar. … As I was listening, I thought, ‘This girl could make it.’ ”
The all-day Concert Crawl features bands from all over, especially ones from Southeast.
“We’re always looking for those bands that are the up-and-comers,” festival board member Chris Bryan said.
“We’re a moderate-sized festival, but we’re not a huge one. And because we have so many venues, we can’t put the money into big-big national acts, but if we can find the ones that are on the verge, we’ll take them.”
About 2,700 people had already bought tickets to the Concert Crawl before it began at 2 p.m. It continues Sunday.
White Denim, Twin Peaks, Sundance Head and Family and Friends were among the top acts of the day.
Saturday marked the fifth-ever Macon concert for Repeat Repeat, a Nashville trio that played last year at Bragg Jam. Their first show was at the Hummingbird several years ago.
Friends “kind of turned us onto Macon several years ago and I think we’ve just been kind of looking for reasons to come back ever since,” said band member Kristyn Corder. “Bragg Jam is a good reason … I feel like the whole community gets behind it, which is just neat to see.”
The band is headed to Atlanta for a show Sunday, but band member Jared Corder said Macon always gives a warm welcome.
“The people here are really supportive of the music, you know, and the musicians and artists that come through,” he said. “So it makes for a very warm welcome, which is nice.”
