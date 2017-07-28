‘It just hurts my heart,’ says neighbor who tried to rescue elderly man from flames

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Early morning fire claims life of Macon man Pause 1:40 Neighbors tried to save man found dead in burning home 2:48 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 1:11 Kid's College makes learning fun 0:51 New crosswalks go in to improve student safety 2:15 "You would not know this area existed if you weren't from this neighborhood." 1:59 "It's sick," man says as families find graves damaged 1:49 Mama Louise receives the Tubman Act of Courage award 2:09 Ingleside Village Pizza owner knows it's about more than dough Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Macon-Bibb fire investigators are looking for the cause of fire where 74-year-old Willie Gross died early Friday, July 28, 2017. Neighbor Flavia Ringwood explains how they tried to alert him, but it was too late. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

Macon-Bibb fire investigators are looking for the cause of fire where 74-year-old Willie Gross died early Friday, July 28, 2017. Neighbor Flavia Ringwood explains how they tried to alert him, but it was too late. Liz Fabian The Telegraph