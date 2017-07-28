‘It just hurts my heart,’ says neighbor who tried to rescue elderly man from flames

Family members and neighbors of Willie Gross clasped hands in a prayer circle early Friday after learning of his death.
Smoke rising over Winston Drive alerted Gross’ neighbors to a blaze at his home.
Just after 7 a.m., Flavia Ringwood’s neighbor came knocking on her door, thinking Ringwood’s house was on fire from the way the neighbor saw the smoke.
They realized the smoke was coming from Gross’ home at 1854 Winston Drive.
“It just hurts my heart because I knew somebody was in the house,” Ringwood said.
She called 911 to report the fire and immediately went over to Gross’ house and tried to alert him, but his screen door was locked.
“I tried to start banging on the door to see if I could get any kind activity or hear any activity in the house,” Ringwood said. “I started to see little flames coming from the back side of the house.”
When fire crews arrived, neighbors told them there was likely someone inside, since Gross’ truck was in the carport.
Once firefighters broke through a front porch window, they began the search.
“Assuming this time in the morning, they searched the bedrooms. ... The companies that were searching in the bedrooms did not locate him in there,” Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards said. “Once we went in and extinguished the fire in the kitchen area, that’s where he was.”
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the 74-year-old Gross was badly burned and was found dead in a kitchen chair.
He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley at 8:10 a.m.
Johnny Chappell, who lives across the street, said Gross was an early riser.
“He gets up every morning early and he comes out and sits on the porch,” Chappell said. “He really looked out for the neighborhood.”
Brandi Lawson, who also lives across from Gross, said she will miss seeing him.
“I used to see him walk to the mailbox every morning,” Lawson said.
An autopsy will be performed to determine how Gross died, Jones said.
Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Sgt. Steve Wesson said the cause is under investigation, but the kitchen did not appear to be the place of origin.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also is investigating as a matter of routine, but Lt. Randy Gonzalez said foul play is not suspected for now.
Liz Fabian
