Fire doesn’t stop popular Middle Georgia restaurant from serving meals

A fire broke out this week at Buckner’s Family Restaurant in Jackson, but the quick response from firefighters has kept the business open.
A Buckner’s Facebook post credited the Butts Fire Department for quickly containing the Wednesday night fire that broke out in the stock room. The restaurant was back up and running by the following morning.
“Just to keep everyone informed and all facts straight...yes, we did experience a fire last night but thanks to the Butts County Fire Dept. it was contained and WE WILL BE OPEN (Thursday) AT 11:00am and going strong as usual,” the post said. “We are thankful that the Lord was watching over our business!”
The 1168 Bucksnort Road restaurant is known for its buffet of delicious fried chicken, peach cobbler and other Southern dishes served on a lazy Susan.
The family-owned restaurant opened in 1980, according to its website.
