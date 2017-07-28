Lightning silences regular Macon-Bibb emergency communications

Macon-Bibb County first responders are working around a major outage in the emergency communications system.
Lightning hit a communications tower in the Allied Industrial Park during a storm Wednesday, Macon-Bibb County spokesman Chris Floore said.
“There is a bit of a communications breakdown,” Floore said.
A time line for getting the system back up initially was not available because Williams Communications Group, which oversees the operation of the system, had to search for a licensed crew to climb the tower and make repairs, he said.
After the system went down, workers from Williams were able to identify the problem at the tower and re-establish the link between E-911 and the tower.
Signals from the tower to fire stations and sheriff’s deputies are still not getting out, Floore said.
The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency has a backup, smaller communications system that is now in use with a “different set of radios in hand,” Floore said.
They are using a different repeater to send out signals to fire stations and sheriff’s department communications until repairs are made to the tower.
Firefighters and deputies in the field are also using cell phones and verbal commands to keep in contact.
“Our first responders have practiced working without them because they have to be ready for anything,” Floore said.
The county’s IT department is working closely with the communications company as crews try to expedite getting the system back up.
Phone lines are working at the E-911 Center so there is no disruption in emergency calls coming in, but dispatchers are having to use personal cellphones at times to communicate with first responders.
Floore said a crew ascended the tower Friday morning and they are hoping the tower top amplifier will be replaced and the system will be back running later in the day.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
