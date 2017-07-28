Elderly man found dead in fire at Macon home

Family members and neighbors of Willie Gross clasped hands in a prayer circle early Friday after learning of his death.

Smoke rising over Winston Drive alerted Gross’ neighbors to a blaze at his house.

Just after 7 a.m., Flavia Ringwood’s neighbor came knocking on her door, thinking Ringwood’s house was on fire.

They realized the smoke was coming from Gross’ home at 1845 Winston Drive.

Ringwood called 911 and immediately went over to Gross’ house and tried to alert him, but his screen door was locked.

When fire crews arrived, neighbors told them there was likely someone inside.

Once firefighters got inside, they began the search, but didn’t find initially find anyone in the bedroom, Asst. Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

Early morning fire claims life of Macon man Macon-Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the death of Willie Gross after an early morning fire on Winston Drive.

Another crew headed to the kitchen, where the fire likely started, and found the 74-year-old, he said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Gross was badly burned and was found dead in a kitchen chair.

He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley at 8:10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how Gross died, Jones said.

Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Sgt. Steve Wesson said the cause is under investigation, but the kitchen does appear to be the place of origin.

