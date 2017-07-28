Macon-Bibb fire investigators are looking for the cause of fire where 74-year-old Willie Gross died early Friday, July 28, 2017. Neighbor Flavia Ringwood explains how they tried to alert him, but it was too late. Liz Fabian The Telegraph
Local

Elderly man found dead in fire at Macon home

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

July 28, 2017 9:59 AM

Family members and neighbors of Willie Gross clasped hands in a prayer circle early Friday after learning of his death.

Smoke rising over Winston Drive alerted Gross’ neighbors to a blaze at his house.

Just after 7 a.m., Flavia Ringwood’s neighbor came knocking on her door, thinking Ringwood’s house was on fire.

They realized the smoke was coming from Gross’ home at 1845 Winston Drive.

Ringwood called 911 and immediately went over to Gross’ house and tried to alert him, but his screen door was locked.

When fire crews arrived, neighbors told them there was likely someone inside.

Once firefighters got inside, they began the search, but didn’t find initially find anyone in the bedroom, Asst. Fire Chief Shane Edwards said.

Another crew headed to the kitchen, where the fire likely started, and found the 74-year-old, he said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Gross was badly burned and was found dead in a kitchen chair.

He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley at 8:10 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how Gross died, Jones said.

Macon-Bibb County fire investigator Sgt. Steve Wesson said the cause is under investigation, but the kitchen does appear to be the place of origin.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

