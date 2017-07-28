Early morning fire claims life of Macon man

Macon-Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the death of Willie Gross after an early morning fire on Winston Drive. Firefighters arrived at the scene after a neighbor noticed smoke from the home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Jason VorheesThe Telegraph
Macon-Bibb fire investigators are looking for the cause of fire where 74-year-old Willie Gross died early Friday, July 28, 2017. Neighbor Flavia Ringwood explains how they tried to alert him, but it was too late.
Bibb County prosecutor Neil Halvorson described the case against Jacob Miller, a man accused of shooting Papa John's pizza delivery drivers Duncan Siror and Brooklyn Rouse in two separate December 2016 robberies in Macon, Georgia.
After a crossing guard was hit by a minivan April 6, 2017, new crosswalks are going in at Ingram-Pye Elementary School. By the time students return August 1, 2017, there will be new crossing for Anthony Road at College and Canton streets.
Danny Glover plans to turn a blighted Macon neighborhood into the state's first Agrihood. The area would be cleaned up and converted to gardens and have a farm to table restaurant. "You would not know this area existed if you weren't from this neighborhood." said Glover.
Families visited Evergreen Cemetery in Macon after reports of vandalism hit social media this week. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating multiple instances of broken headstones since early July of 2017.
Tubman African American Museum director Andy Ambrose presents H&H Restaurant founder Louise Hudson the Act of Courage award. Many of those she nourished including members of the Allman Brothers Band attend and help her celebrate her 88th birthday.
Keon Johnson, 9, was recognized at a July Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting for being selected to a regional all star baseball team. The Alexander II Magnet School student will play in August at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.