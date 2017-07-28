People packed the streets for Bragg Jam in 2014. Downtown Macon once again turns into a street party this Saturday and early Sunday.
People packed the streets for Bragg Jam in 2014. Downtown Macon once again turns into a street party this Saturday and early Sunday. CLAY TEAGUE Telegraph file photo

Bragg Jam will close streets, ban parking in parts of downtown this weekend

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

July 28, 2017 6:37 AM

As throngs of music lovers converge on Macon for Bragg Jam, several downtown streets and parking places will be closed to vehicles.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office advises that signs are posted where parking will be prohibited beginning Saturday morning.

The Arts & Kids Festival will close Cherry Street from MLK Jr. Blvd. to Fifth Street between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday for crafts, inflatables for children and live music in the young Bragg jammers event that begins at 10 a.m.

During that time, young performers from the Otis Redding Music Camp will perform on stage.

Additional closings will be posted from 1 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday on Cherry Street from Second Street to MLK Jr. Blvd., Second Street from Poplar to Mulberry streets, and on Third Street from Cherry to Mulberry.

During those times, no one will be able to drive or park on those streets. Shuttles will be running, though.

Concerts kick off at 2 p.m. and wind down at 2 a.m.

Bragg Jam is the legacy of Macon musical brothers Brax and Tate Bragg, who were killed in a 1999 car crash in Texas while they were on a cross-country trip.

An impromptu jam session organized by their friends to honor their memory has grown into the area’s largest music festival.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

