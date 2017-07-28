Colorful rocks give us a new way to play in Middle Georgia

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 Early morning fire claims life of Macon man Pause 1:40 Neighbors tried to save man found dead in burning home 2:48 Brother of alleged killer calls 911 2:34 'The next thing she remembers, she was shot,' prosecutor says of pizza delivery driver 1:11 Kid's College makes learning fun 0:51 New crosswalks go in to improve student safety 2:15 "You would not know this area existed if you weren't from this neighborhood." 1:59 "It's sick," man says as families find graves damaged 1:49 Mama Louise receives the Tubman Act of Courage award 2:09 Ingleside Village Pizza owner knows it's about more than dough Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Cheryl Stratigos started the Macon GA Rocks group on Facebook in 2017. People are encouraged to paint rocks and hide them throughout the community. Noemi Griffin ngriffin@macon.com

Cheryl Stratigos started the Macon GA Rocks group on Facebook in 2017. People are encouraged to paint rocks and hide them throughout the community. Noemi Griffin ngriffin@macon.com