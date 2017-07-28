Colorful rocks give us a new way to play in Middle Georgia

It’s a hot and muggy summer day and the sky is about to open up for a downpour, but that isn’t stopping Amanda Williams and her children from sitting outside their Macon home and painting rocks. A tree overhead keeps the first rain drops off their craft table.
Later, they’ll hide the rocks for others to find, part of a hide-and-seek game that has grown popular this summer.
“I found my first rock at Griffin’s Animal Hospital, and from then on it was like, ‘Wow, I’m excited to do everything,’ ” Williams said. “We’ve been painting for the last two days trying to get rocks ready to hide.”
After hiding the rocks, she’ll post a hint on the Macon GA Rocks Facebook group. Whoever finds a painted rock can keep or re-hide it. Typically participants will keep the first rock they find and hide any others they come across.
Cheryl Stratigos, a longtime Macon resident, started the Facebook group in June to bring people together to play the game.
She saw her friends and family participating in a Columbus GA Rocks group and thought, “Well why don’t I start one in Macon? Macon rocks.”
The Facebook group has gained close to 2,500 members since its inception. There are also Facebook groups to play the game in other Middle Georgia cities, including Warner Robins, Perry and Gray.
The activity is popular among all age groups, with many parents taking their kids on rock hunting adventures.
“It’s just getting families outside together. They’re bonding,” Stratigos said. “They’re getting the kids out from being in front of the TV and video games.”
Some people draw on rocks with markers, while others use acrylic or enamel paint and coat the rock with a clear sealant. Participants can pick rocks from outside or buy them from stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s or Michaels. They can be any size or shape.
Julia Chambless, who was at Central City Park hiding rocks with her 3-year-old twins, said she prefers to paint on flat river rocks.
Her children “love to paint rocks, mix colors,” she said. “Every time we go somewhere they’re like, ‘Can we hide rocks?’ ”
Chambless, a kindergarten teacher at Porter Elementary School, wants to bring the game to her classroom.
“We even talked to my principal about hiding them around the school for the kids to find or even getting the community involved to kind of promote Porter and show that we’re a community school,” she said.
Over at Tattnall Square Park, a group from New City Church recently set up a rock painting party and encouraged all passersby to join them.
“My wife had seen a thing on Facebook about Macon GA Rocks, and she thought that would be a good thing we could do to draw people in to hang out. Everybody can enjoy each other’s company and just get to know each other a little bit,” said church member Dave Elsworth.
James Blackwell brought his grandchildren to the park to swing and ended up painting with the New City Church group.
“I’m 66 years old, and I’m having a ball,” Blackwell said.
