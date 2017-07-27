School crossing guard getting hit by car leads to new crosswalks, safety features

The morning sun was bright this past April as Connie Hamid escorted youngsters across Anthony Road to Ingram-Pye Elementary School.
A minivan was headed toward town just before 8 a.m. when the driver was blinded by sunlight and hit Hamid, who shielded students from injury.
In the spring, there were no crosswalks on that stretch of road where children walk to school from surrounding neighborhoods just south of Mercer University and east of Interstate 75.
Although Hamid was not seriously hurt, the episode prompted conversations about safety and a call for new crosswalks and signs.
David Gowan, safety and risk manager for the Bibb County school system, said crosswalks are going in at College and Canton streets on either side of Ingram-Pye.
“We’re looking into putting school zone lights and speed awareness signs,” Gowan said Thursday, but those measures are still under discussion.
Thursday morning, Macon-Bibb County workers were smoothing over a new stretch of sidewalk in front of the school that’s atop a hill overlooking Anthony Road.
Curb cuts for wheelchairs, walkers and strollers also are going in, said Chris Floore, the Macon-Bibb County spokesman.
“Traffic and Engineering worked with the Bibb County Board of Education as to where they wanted these to go,” Floore said.
Contractors also were working Thursday to install new fiber optic cables along Anthony Road as part of a separate, ongoing project across the county.
Gowan said the school system will continue to evaluate whether safety enhancements are needed at other Bibb County schools.
Although Anthony Road was blocked Thursday morning, workers are trying to complete the jobs before school starts Tuesday.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments