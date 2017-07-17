Hundreds of dirt bikes, motorcycles follow I-16 crash victim’s hearse to cemetery

2:44 Warner Robins City Council debates financial mandate Pause

1:58 Practice makes prefect at skate park.

1:05 Take a spin around Central City Skate Park

1:21 Gunman who shot clerk might have struck before

1:10 Candlelight ceremony welcomes students into Alumnae association

0:52 Afraid of snakes? Museum's annual event lets you hold, pet them

4:31 Taking the perfect sunrise photo

2:43 Vigilante detains fleeing, peeing DUI suspect

3:08 'I still don't have any answers yet,' mother says of shooting