Hundreds of dirt bikes, motorcycles follow I-16 crash victim’s hearse to cemetery

A procession of hundreds of dirt bikes and street bikes roared behind a hearse carrying Terry Lindsey’s body Sunday from north Macon to a church cemetery in Lizella.
It was a proper send-off for the 63-year-old, who was an avid dirt bike rider, scuba diver and lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association, according to his obituary.
“First and foremost, he loved his whole family,” his obituary said. “He also loved working on the house, motorcycles and could build or fix anything.”
Lindsey was one of four people killed in an eight-car pileup on Interstate 16 westbound on July 11. Gerard Thompson, the 49-year-old driver of a tractor trailer that ran over Lindsey’s pickup truck, is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide.
For years, Lindsey worked as the state product support manager for Thompson Tractor Company.
Hundreds of bikes pulled in at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday after riding from Hart’s Mortuary at the Cupola on Peake Road.
Wes Nobles captured the ride of remembrance on his GoPro camera.
