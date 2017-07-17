Macon-Bibb could have nicest skatepark from D.C. to Miami, mayor says

Macon-Bibb County officials say they’re optimistic the latest upgrades to a skate park could draw tournaments from well beyond Middle Georgia.
The County Commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a $550,000 contract for phase two of work to the Central City skate park. The skate park has become a popular destination for skateboard and rollerblading enthusiasts since opening earlier this year, and this next round of improvements could become a larger attraction for events, Macon-Bibb leaders said.
Funding for phase two would come from 2017 special purpose local option sales tax proceeds. The skate park’s first phase was $400,000 out of $3.7 million of improvements to Central City Park.
Contractor California Skateparks would build a 10,000-square-foot park consisting of a flow bowl that “will support all levels of skating and possibly be a draw for a pro level contest,” the agreement said.
One tournament is scheduled at the park later this month, but even more could be on the way, Mayor Robert Reichert said at last week’s commission meeting.
“The Tony Hawk Foundation and Nike skateboarding team have all indicated interest and enthusiasm,” he said. “They say we could have tournaments here and attract people from hundreds of miles away. They say it’ll be the nicest skatepark between Washington and Miami.”
Other items on Tuesday’s County Commission agenda include an inmate work detail agreement and two blight projects.
The commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. inside the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, 700 Poplar St.
The county could continue using inmate labor after officials say it would be too costly to use a private contractor.
The Operations and Finance Committee moved ahead on July 11 a resolution that would pay the Georgia Department of Corrections $276,500 for inmate work details to assist with public works projects over a 12 month span.
Public Works Director Marvin Land said it costs the county about $123,000 to have work details perform landscaping work on Macon-Bibb cemeteries. The cheapest quote from a contractor was about $160,000 a year for maintenance at Rose Hill Cemetery, Land said last week.
“It’s cheaper, more cost efficient and more work by doing the detail,” he said.
The commission is also expected to vote Tuesday on using $118,200 of Commissioner Al Tillman’s blight bond money to acquire and tear down five structures on Napier, Brookdale and Grand avenues.
Also, another resolution calls for Commissioner Virgil Watkins to use $175,370 of blight funds to tear down nine houses as part of a Walnut Street remediation project.
