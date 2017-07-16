Georgia prison inmate escapes chicken farm

Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from Montgomery State Prison on Sunday.
The Georgia Department of Corrections tweeted that Walter Eller walked away from a work detail at a chicken house at approximately 8:30 a.m. According to the prison’s website, it operates an egg laying poultry plant.
The Georgia Department of Corrections website states that he is serving 25 years on numerous burglary charges in counties around the state. The website states that he is a white male, born in 1959. He is five feet, 10 inches and weighs 220, has blue eyes and black hair.
