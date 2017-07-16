More photos of crime spree suspect released

Authorities released additional photos Sunday of a man wanted in connection with three armed robberies committed in Macon on Saturday.
The latest photos were from the surveillance cameras at Advance Auto at 3385 Pio Nono Ave., which was robbed at about 8 p.m. Saturday. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, earlier in the day the same man robbed two women at gunpoint at separate locations.
All of the victims described the suspect as a black male, six feet tall, weighing over 300 pounds, and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jean shorts. He had a beard and a short hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68CRIME.
