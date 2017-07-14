Fill your sweet tooth’s cravings with this dozen doughnuts deal

Doughnut fans can rejoice as a popular national chain offers a special for its birthday.
Krispy Kreme stores are offering Friday a buy a dozen glazed doughnuts at regular price and get the second dozen for 80 cents. The deal comes as the company, founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in July of 1937, celebrates 80 years in operation.
The company has been in Macon since the early 1970s.
Here's to you, #OriginalGlazed Doughnut. 7/14 get an 80 cent Original Glazed dozen when you buy any dozen (US/CAN - no coupon needed) pic.twitter.com/38QkC3Rfqd— krispykreme (@krispykreme) July 6, 2017
