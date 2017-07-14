Krispy Kreme stores are offering a dozen glazed doughnuts special on Friday, July 14, in celebration of the chain’s 80th birthday.
July 14, 2017

Fill your sweet tooth’s cravings with this dozen doughnuts deal

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Doughnut fans can rejoice as a popular national chain offers a special for its birthday.

Krispy Kreme stores are offering Friday a buy a dozen glazed doughnuts at regular price and get the second dozen for 80 cents. The deal comes as the company, founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in July of 1937, celebrates 80 years in operation.

The company has been in Macon since the early 1970s.

