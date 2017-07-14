Washington County dispatcher’s ‘inappropriate’ Facebook comments lead to suspension

Washington County is investigating comments a 911 dispatcher reportedly posted on Facebook saying people against law enforcement would be the last to get help from her while on the job.
Dispatcher Lynn Davis was suspended without pay for an indefinite period of time because of “inappropriate comments” made on Facebook, county administrator Dustin Peebles said.
“That matter will be thoroughly investigated,” he said Friday.
The comments are no longer visible on Facebook, but television station 13 WMAZ took screen grabs of them before they were removed. According to the screen grabs, Davis posted on Wednesday that she had an eye out for the “haters” who were commenting following the death of a man while in-custody of the sheriff’s office.
Davis reportedly posted that she doesn’t “like commenting but the ones against law enforcement will be the last to get help from now on when I’m working!”
The dispatcher later doubled down on Facebook in another message saying if her comment caused her to lose her job, then “so be it,” according to 13 WMAZ.
The GBI is investigating the July 7 death of 58-year-old Euria Lee Martin, who died after an altercation with deputies that ended after he was tased and handcuffed, according to the sheriff’s office.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
