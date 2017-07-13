Sweet are the memories as church mourns

The recent Sunday sermon at Greater New Friendship Baptist Church was about braving storms.

But there was no warning, no sirens and no radio broadcasts ahead of the one that would devastate the congregation.

A caravan of worshipers was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 16 on Tuesday as they were headed to a revival in Macon.

Deacon Robert Day, 84, died at the scene. Church member Marjorie Jones was taken to Macon hospital and died in the emergency room. Many others were hurt, some critically.

“God tells us to be ready, get your house in order,” the Rev. Nathan Amest said at a vigil in the church’s sanctuary Thursday night. “This should be a wake up call for some of us. ... While blood is still running warm through your veins, you still have time to get it right.”

The pews of the church, off Ga. 19 southwest of Dublin, were filled as the lives of Jones and Day were celebrated.

The reverend welcomed people to come share memories about the longtime church members.

A niece of a Jones said Jones helped raise her child.

“When she told you she was going to do something, she did it,” the niece said. “I sometimes called her ‘Marge,’ We always got a laugh out of that.”

She recalled her aunt’s potato pies and said Jones “loved the word.”

“Margie left this world calling on the name of Jesus so that lets you know we can celebrate the life she lived,” she said.

Day “just loved the church,” one man said. “His shoes can’t be filled.”

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 "As a community prayer is what we need at a time like this." Pause 1:24 Robots are one part of Next Level Summer Camp 2:17 Man charged in Macon killing has cancer, attorney says 1:18 River of Life builds more than improvements to homes of needy 1:36 Tree trimmers find body in Bloomfield 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 0:45 State updates fine arts education standards 1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:17 Best practices for preventing fires at home 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Three dead in Interstate 16 wreck involving multiple vehicles Three tractor trailers and six other vehicles collide east of Ocumulgee East Boulevard on I-16. Beau Cabell Telegraph

A member of the congregation said he was headed back from Atlanta when he saw the wreck and realized it was his home church.

“When I saw (Jones) in that van, we ripped those seats apart just to get her out of there,” he said. “Nothing can prepare you for what I saw.”

Gerard Lawrence Thompson Sr., the driver of the tractor-trailer that investigators believe caused the fatal pileup, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.

Charles Terrell Lindsey, of Macon, also died in the crash.

The reverend has only prayers for Thompson.

“We can’t be mad,” he said. “We can’t hold anything against this young man for what he did, but we can pray for him.”