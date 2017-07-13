They walk, they talk and they were built by local kids

Sixth-grader Houston Fowler stood in front of a 4-foot robot he made this summer and told it to dance. It played music and did the dance it knew best: the robot.
Houston used a mobile phone to control the robot. He moved it forward, backward and moved its arms in a circular motion. The robot responded to Houston’s voice commands and even spent some time meditating. The robot called Houston a friend.
“We built these Meccanoid robots, and it took about four weeks,” Houston said.
He’s a student at Rutland Middle School but spent the summer at The Next Level summer day camp at Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church.
The camp has 175 students, ages 5-19. The theme for this year’s camp is “Transforming Lives Robotically.”
For five weeks, the students worked on academic projects and participated in character-development activities.
“In everything we do we feel like there should be some type of academic game,” said Lakesia Toomer, executive director of the camp. “But our academic component looks a little bit different. We have a STEAM focus.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
In order to qualify for the program, students must fall 150 percent below the national poverty level or meet the Division of Family and Children Services’ requirements. The program is free to qualifying students.
The elementary students built smaller robots and the middle and high school students built standing and walking robots. The students also programmed the robots to speak.
“We bought into the Meccanoid Robot Program,” Toomer said.
Meccanoid 2.0 is a program that is designed for people looking to build and program. The robots can drive, respond to voice commands and speak in a language that the user chooses. There is also an app that users can download to control the robot through Bluetooth technology.
Houston made a Meccanoid G15KS personal robot.
Next Level also provided the students with the necessary tools they needed to build the robots.
“Our teachers are all certified teachers in the school system. Most of them have experience with STEAM in some way, Toomer said. “The teachers were just facilitators. The students did all of the building.”
Third-grader Erin Hannon said she knew she’d be able to build the robot. Her group built smaller robots that can just walk and dance. She used a mobile phone to control it.
Last year, the STEAM component was box cars. The campers made them and used them to compete in the Magnolia Soap Box Derby. They won first place in the competition.
When the teachers first introduced this summer’s project, “It sounded like the kids didn’t think they could do it,” Toomer said. “The excitement comes from them seeing that they actually did it.”
Toomer said she enjoyed watching the campers’ attitudes change as they got closer to finishing the robots.
“In our community we don’t have a lot of kids going into STEAM,” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know if you like something until you’re exposed to it, and if you’ve never experienced it, you may miss out on the great opportunity.”
