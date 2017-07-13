Bruce Lemon-Curry
July 13, 2017 4:48 PM

Search for missing Albany boy ends in tragedy

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

The search for a missing Albany boy with autism ended tragically with the discovery of his body in a pond not far from his home.

Eleven-year-old Bruce Lemon-Curry had wondered away from home in the 500 block of West Gordon Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Albany Police Department Facebook post. He was wearing only a shirt and underwear.

The boy’s body was found shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday in a pond located inside Holloway Park in Albany, according to a subsequent agency Facebook post.

“Please keep his family in your prayers,” police asked in the post.

Multiple agencies had searched extensively for the boy both on foot and by helicopter.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the boy’s family.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

