Search for missing Albany boy ends in tragedy

The search for a missing Albany boy with autism ended tragically with the discovery of his body in a pond not far from his home.
Eleven-year-old Bruce Lemon-Curry had wondered away from home in the 500 block of West Gordon Ave. at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to an Albany Police Department Facebook post. He was wearing only a shirt and underwear.
The boy’s body was found shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday in a pond located inside Holloway Park in Albany, according to a subsequent agency Facebook post.
“Please keep his family in your prayers,” police asked in the post.
Multiple agencies had searched extensively for the boy both on foot and by helicopter.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help the boy’s family.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
Comments