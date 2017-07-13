Third victim identified in fiery I-16 crash

A Macon man was reported missing Tuesday night when he didn’t return home from a trip to Savannah.
His wife’s fears were realized when authorities identified Charles Terrell Lindsey as the person whose body was found in a pickup involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 16.
About 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lindsey was driving in the westbound lanes near Ocmulgee East Industrial Boulevard when an 18-wheeler crashed into his pickup and a Chevy Cobalt.
The Cobalt driver, Robert Day, 84, of Vidalia, was pronounced dead on the scene, as was Lindsey.
Marjorie Jones, 81, who was traveling in a van with the Greater New Friendship Baptist Church, died at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Truck driver Gerard Lawrence Thompson Sr., 49, of Fulton County, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving.
Thompson posted a $50,000 bond Thursday to get out of jail.
Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened as traffic was merging through a work zone.
