Former President Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat for Humanity build

Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed Thursday at a Habitat for Humanity build in Winnipeg, Canada.
Carter, 92, was taken to St. Boniface Hospital for observation, according to 11 Alive WXIA-TV.
Habit for Humanity tweeted that he was dehydrated working in the hot sun and told agency workers that he’s OK.
“He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keeping building,” the Tweet said.
Statement from #HabitatforHumanity CEO Jonathan Reckford on Jimmy Carter from #HabitatCWP. pic.twitter.com/u0KxTtm3I3— Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) July 13, 2017
CBC reporters covering the build said paramedics and firefighters rushed to the construction site, according to 11 Alive WXIA-TV.
“Reportedly, one camera on site captured Carter saying. ‘I'm tired.’ But he continued to work up until his collapse around 9:30 local time,” 11 Alive WXIA-TV reported.
Carter and his bride of 71 years, Rosalynn, were taking part in building the Habitat for Humanity home to promote his favorite charity when he collapsed, The Hill reported.
Happy 71st wedding anniversary to #HabitatforHumanity’s most famous volunteers, President and Mrs. Carter. #HabitatCWP pic.twitter.com/jFldbmUsQO— Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) July 7, 2017
