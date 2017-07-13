President Jimmy Carter, who hails from Georgia, spoke to the Mercer class of 2016 during the commencement ceremony. He was followed by a performance by Gregg Allman.
July 13, 2017 1:33 PM

Former President Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat for Humanity build

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Former President Jimmy Carter collapsed Thursday at a Habitat for Humanity build in Winnipeg, Canada.

Carter, 92, was taken to St. Boniface Hospital for observation, according to 11 Alive WXIA-TV.

Habit for Humanity tweeted that he was dehydrated working in the hot sun and told agency workers that he’s OK.

“He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keeping building,” the Tweet said.

CBC reporters covering the build said paramedics and firefighters rushed to the construction site, according to 11 Alive WXIA-TV.

“Reportedly, one camera on site captured Carter saying. ‘I'm tired.’ But he continued to work up until his collapse around 9:30 local time,” 11 Alive WXIA-TV reported.

Carter and his bride of 71 years, Rosalynn, were taking part in building the Habitat for Humanity home to promote his favorite charity when he collapsed, The Hill reported.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

