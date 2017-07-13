Human remains found near vacant house in Macon

Tree trimmers found human remains near a vacant house late Thursday morning in south Macon near the College Park neighborhood.
The crew was working in the 3500 block of Clark Street in the Bloomfield when they discovered the body.
“We just parked the equipment over there, and there it was,” one of the workers said as the men prepared to move to another location until officers cleared the scene.
The crew called the sheriff’s office just after 11:30 a.m. to report their discovery, Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Investigators could not readily determine if the partially decomposed, clothed remains were male or female, he said.
Investigators interviewed the tree crew and others on the scene, and the crime lab was taking pictures and collecting evidence.
Deputies strung crime scene tape on the side of a daycare center that is on the corner of Bloomfield Drive and Clark Street.
The remains have not yet been identified. It is too early to say whether foul play is suspected, Gonzalez said.
Missing persons detectives are combing their files as authorities gather the remains, which will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
