Calling all geeks! It’s your day to roar!

Pose your action figures, build your Lego masterpiece and Tweet.
Today is National Embrace Your Geekness Day.
Join lots of folks who are sharing their special gifts through the hashtag #NationalEmbraceYourGeeknessDay on Twitter.
It's Embrace Your Geekness Day!#EmbraceYourGeeknessDay #NationalEmbraceYourGeeknessDay pic.twitter.com/JXmIVHY3V2— HeyWhatDay (@HeyWhatDay) July 13, 2017
Good at math? Timeanddate.com suggests wearing a T-shirt with a mathematical problem only other math geeks would get.
Or maybe it’s time to show off that enormous comic book collection in your basement?
Or maybe plan a trip to the upcoming Geek’d Con: Shreveport 2017?
If you sport a different bow tie for every day and season or need to rent a storage building to hold all your Star Wars memorabilia, it’s your day!
So roar!
#NationalEmbraceYourGeeknessDay#ComicCon #SPNPhx #fandom#Moose&Squirrel #DudesandDragons#GoblinKing#kingsofcon pic.twitter.com/Pj9AxhTVSP— Readstoescape (@readstoescape) July 14, 2016
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
