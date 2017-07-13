From left, admitted “Star Wars” geeks James Freeman, Allan Boggs, Eric Robbins and Michael Carson play a game of “Star Wars” Trivial Pursuit in the lobby before the opening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at the AmStar 16 movie in Macon in this 2015 Telegraph file photo.
July 13, 2017

Calling all geeks! It’s your day to roar!

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

Pose your action figures, build your Lego masterpiece and Tweet.

Today is National Embrace Your Geekness Day.

Join lots of folks who are sharing their special gifts through the hashtag #NationalEmbraceYourGeeknessDay on Twitter.

Good at math? Timeanddate.com suggests wearing a T-shirt with a mathematical problem only other math geeks would get.

Or maybe it’s time to show off that enormous comic book collection in your basement?

Or maybe plan a trip to the upcoming Geek’d Con: Shreveport 2017?

If you sport a different bow tie for every day and season or need to rent a storage building to hold all your Star Wars memorabilia, it’s your day!

So roar!

Becky Purser

