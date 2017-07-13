Want to celebrate national Ice Cream Day with free ice cream? Here’s how

McDonald’s is celebrating national Ice Cream Day on Sunday with free ice cream.
Customers also have a chance to win free ice cream for life.
Nationwide, free vanilla cones will be offered all day long through the McDonald's app, according to a McDonald’s news release.
Also, one special Golden Arches Cone will be in the mix nationwide. This special cone entitles the winner to McDonald’s soft serve ice cream for life.
For a chance to win the Golden Arches Cone, ice cream enthusiasts must redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer in the mobile app on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., the release said.
