Natalie Chappin Getty Images/Flickr RF

July 13, 2017 10:01 AM

Want to celebrate national Ice Cream Day with free ice cream? Here’s how

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

McDonald’s is celebrating national Ice Cream Day on Sunday with free ice cream.

Customers also have a chance to win free ice cream for life.

Nationwide, free vanilla cones will be offered all day long through the McDonald's app, according to a McDonald’s news release.

Also, one special Golden Arches Cone will be in the mix nationwide. This special cone entitles the winner to McDonald’s soft serve ice cream for life.

For a chance to win the Golden Arches Cone, ice cream enthusiasts must redeem the Free Vanilla Cone offer in the mobile app on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., the release said.

Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser

