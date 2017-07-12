Eastwood movie to film at Robins

A movie directed by Clint Eastwood based on the true story of three Americans who stopped a terrorist attack in real life will partly film at Robins Air Force Base.
The movie, which is also shooting in Atlanta, will film at the base on Aug. 1, according to a base Facebook post. The post does not state whether Eastwood will be there.
The film is called “The 15:17 to Paris.” It is based on true events in which three American friends, including an Air Force serviceman and a National Guard soldier, stopped a terrorist attack on a Paris train in 2015.
If recent history is any indication, it figures to be a hit. Eastwood has scored big with similar true-life hero stories, including “Sully” and “American Sniper.”
The Facebook post states that extras are being sought for both the filming at Robins and in Atlanta. The Atlanta dates are July 21, 24, and 25. Military and civilian personnel can sign up if they are available for at least one of those dates. The pay is $125 for eight hours each day with overtime after that.
The movie is casting for real military men and women between 18 and 30. Those selected will have to get leave or off-duty status approved by their supervisors.
Applications can be submitted by emailing projects1@TSCasting.com. Put “MILITARY” in the subject line, including two current photos (one in uniform with no smile and one casual), first and last name, phone number, email and city and state of residence. Also needed is age, height and weight, clothing sizes, rank and specialty and athletic skills.
According to Variety magazine, the three men who stopped the attack will play themselves in the movie, although not in a lead role. The movie will focus on their childhood leading up to the day they stopped the attack.
