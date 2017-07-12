Many in ‘devastating’ I-16 crash were bound for church revival; scene like ‘war zone’

It had been maybe half an hour since the crash. Three people were dead. Two of them were among a caravan of worshipers on their way up Interstate 16 from a church down below Dublin. They were bound for a summer revival in north Macon.
Some of the worshipers, members of Greater New Friendship Baptist Church in rural Laurens County, rode together in cars. Others piled into a church van headed for the 7 o’clock revival at Lundy Chapel Baptist Church on Forest Hill Road.
The preacher at Lundy Chapel, the Rev. Anthony Q. Corbett Sr., was raised in Dublin and knows many in the visiting congregation along with their pastor, the Rev. Nathan Amest.
Corbett had expected 350 people in all at the Tuesday gathering. As Corbett began greeting the early arrivals about 6 o’clock, a woman walked up. She was on her phone and she seemed distraught.
“Have you heard?” the woman asked Corbett.
“Have I heard what?” he said.
There had been a chain-reaction wreck. The van from New Friendship had run off the freeway at Ocmulgee East Boulevard, just east of downtown Macon. A woman on board died. Two church deacons apparently riding ahead of them in a Chevy Cobalt had been plowed into from behind by a Ford pickup that had been run into by an 18-wheeler. The Cobalt and other cars are thought to have slowed down because of highway congestion. The Cobalt burst into flames. Robert Ray, 84, of Vidalia, one of the deacons, died, as did another man in a Ford pickup truck whose burned body has yet to be identified.
“Devastating,” Corbett said of the crash.
In all, 15 people were hurt or shaken up in the 5:30 p.m. pileup. Five were critically injured. More than a half dozen cars and trucks were involved in the crash.
As news of the wreck reached Lundy Chapel on Tuesday evening, Corbett and others in his congregation comforted the visiting worshipers who had arrived ahead of the caravan.
“I felt bad because they were coming to worship with us,” Corbett said Wednesday. “But the good thing about it was at least they were coming to the Lord’s house. We know tragedies happen. None of us want to be a part of them, but they’re a part of life.”
Later at the hospital in downtown Macon, Corbett talked to people from New Friendship. Their courage impressed him, he said. “They were encouraging me and Pastor Amest, ‘You all go ahead to church. We’re OK. God’s got us.’ ”
Something you can’t describe
Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday were still trying to figure out how the crash happened.
The pileup began in the interstate’s westbound lanes, just past the exit ramp to Ocmulgee East.
Heavy congestion on the freeway may have been a factor. Cars merging onto the interstate at rush hour, many from Geico just north of the highway, coupled with road construction a couple of miles ahead had clogged the road.
Bibb sheriff’s Capt. Brad Wolfe said it appears that the Chevy Cobalt driven by Robert Day had been rear-ended by a Ford pickup that had been slammed into by a 2005 Freightliner hauling Ozark ice chests.
Aside from that, Wolfe said, “We just don’t know who hit what, when and where. ... It was pretty chaotic.”
He added that the scene of mangled, burned automobiles was probably “the closest thing I can see to a war zone. ... Something you can’t describe, but it will be with all of us for the rest of our lives.”
Richard Rozier, 80, the deacon at New Friendship who was riding with Day in the burned-up Cobalt, was in critical condition Wednesday at an Augusta burn hospital.
Gerard Lawrence Thompson Sr., 49, the driver of the big rig said to have caused the pile-up, was jailed and charged with aggressive driving and three counts of vehicular homicide.
A third fatality in the crash, 81-year-old Marjorie Jones, was riding in the New Friendship church van when it ran off the road. She went into cardiac arrest after suffering trauma, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Investigators were not sure where Thompson, the trucker, was coming from or where he was headed, nor have they described how he might have been driving aggressively.
“All his logs burned up,” Wolfe said.
At a first-appearance hearing in a Bibb jailhouse courtroom Wednesday afternoon, a judge set Thompson’s bond at $50,000. The amount includes $15,000 for each of three vehicular homicide charges and $5,000 for the aggressive driving charge.
Thompson, who lives in Palmetto in Fulton County southwest of downtown Atlanta, wasn’t seriously hurt when the cab of his rig burned. In court, there was a bandage on his head.
‘We forgive him’
On Wednesday evening, 24 hours after the crash, the Rev. Amest, of New Friendship, said the past day had “been hard for me and my church family, but we are holding on by God’s grace. ... We’re gonna be all right.”
Amest described deacon Robert Day as someone with “a Herculean” spirit.
“His personality and his character was like none other,” the preacher said. “We all will miss brother Day and sister Marjorie Jones.”
One of Day’s neighbors on Roosevelt Street in Vidalia recalled seeing Day early Tuesday afternoon by a grapevine along the fence that separates their yards.
Tommy Lee Snell said one of Day’s cousins, Curtis Rozier, who was also a deacon at New Friendship, died in a Dublin car wreck in June.
“He came over here and told me about it,” Snell, 85, said. “He was a nice fellow and a nice neighbor.”
Meanwhile, Amest, the preacher, said the deaths “make our faith stronger in God and makes us closer.”
He said his congregation was praying for all the victims and for the truck driver charged in the wreck.
“We still love him also,” Amest said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
