‘I still don’t feel like it’s real,’ crash victim’s daughter says

Rena Powell was enjoying a ride in a church van Tuesday afternoon headed to Macon, where she was looking forward to hearing her pastor speak at a revival service.
In the blink of an eye, though, her peace was shattered by crunching metal, people screaming and the searing heat of burning vehicles.
In the middle of all that, her mother was dying.
“It was unreal,” Powell said Wednesday as she sat in the living room of her mother, Marjorie Jones. “I still don’t feel like it’s real. I can’t explain it.”
Jones, 81, was one of three people killed in the horrific crash. One of the victims, Robert Day, 84, also attended Powell’s church, Greater New Friendship Baptist Church near Dublin.
Day was following behind in a separate vehicle. Another church member, Richard Rozier, was with Day and was severely burned. He was listed in critical condition Wednesday at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta.
Five other church members in the van were injured and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Three of them have been released, and two are in intensive care, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. The two in ICU are Amigene Wright, 61, of Rentz, and Sheila Hines, 56, of Dublin.
Jones was with Powell in the van, and when the wreck happened Jones fell out on the floor. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said she went into cardiac arrest, but Powell isn’t sure what happened.
She said her mother had a bloody nose and scratches, but no other obvious injuries. Her mother was conscious after the accident, she said, but was clearly in some kind of distress.
“She was saying ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’” said Ricky Jones, 18, who was in the van with them. He is Powell’s nephew and Marjorie Jones’ grandson.
He described a harrowing scene after the accident.
“I looked around and it was just chaos,” he said.
Ricky Jones lived with his grandmother and her brother.
Authorities said a transfer truck headed west on I-16 slammed into the back of a pickup truck, pushing it into other vehicles that caused a fire. Eight vehicles total were caught up in the wreck. The truck driver is facing three counts of vehicular homicide.
Powell said she didn’t see what caused the wreck. She only knew that the van had slowed for traffic that was backing up due to road work.
“The next thing I know, I just heard a bam and we were out over the median,” she said. “I saw that we had gotten hit.”
They were headed to Lundy Chapel Baptist Church in Macon. Their pastor, the Rev. Nathan Amest, was set to speak that night, but after the accident he said he couldn’t do it and went to the hospital instead, Powell said.
Majorie Jones lived on St. Mark Road, a dirt road off Ga. 19 south of Interstate 16. Day had a home on the same road, although he lived most of the time in Vidalia, Powell said. He kept a garden at his St. Mark Road home and liked to give tomatoes and other vegetables to neighbors.
She said her mother loved to do word puzzles and loved her church. She was a lifelong member of the church, although it was once two separate churches before merging a few years back.
“She was the best mother in the world,” Powell said, choking back tears. “She was really sweet, and she was saved. You can ask anybody that.”
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
