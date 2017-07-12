Old museum’s entrance belies its new use for budding Macon musicians

Outside of 340 Walnut St. hangs a tattered entry sign for the Tubman Museum. But the inside doesn’t house the nation’s largest museum dedicated to African art, history and culture — that moved to a new location on Cherry Street in 2015. It’s now 5/4 Music Space, a place for Macon’s musicians.
5/4 Music Space is a self-sustaining music incubator where artists can pay as little as $75 per month to rent a room. The artists are free to use their space to practice, hang out, store equipment or anything else they may need it for. Each group is given a key to the building and their individual rooms, which they have 24/7 access to.
“I’d say this is the most diverse venue in Macon that people are sleeping on,” said George Murray, owner and one of five partners of 5/4.
The space has been up and running since early February 2016 and houses 10 band rooms that artists rent by the month for as long as they need the space. 5/4 also has a studio in house open to the artists. The name 5/4 refers to the music time signature, as well as the five partners of the space.
Many of the bands renting space have members who are still in high school. Like Mount de Sales Academy students Alex Lewis, Anthony Allmond and Eli Carter who form BOGO.
“We’ve met a lot of people here (at 5/4) who’ve been able to help us out. People to talk to and play shows with,” Carter said.
The 5/4 partners are mainly hands off, allowing the bands to plan their own shows and schedule recording time when they see fit but offer mentorship with legal issues like copyright.
Murray said he had “sit downs with the parents of almost every member of every band” to go over their legal rights.
5/4’s goal is to give musicians the opportunity to get out of Macon and find success, but the partners also want them to come back. One Macon musician, Josh Garner, is attending Berklee College of Music on a full scholarship.
“Thanks to George and (partner) Andrew (Eck) and everybody over here, I’ve been able to really get my hands dirty with studio equipment, sound and different instruments I can try to make my tracks fuller. I don’t think I would have been able to do the audition very well if it hadn’t been for the people here,” Garner said.
Garner’s college acceptance impressed Murray.
“It’s kind of cool because he came out of a punk rock band. Not many people get accepted in to Berklee for punk rock,” Murray said.
Garner is a member of two bands at 5/4, Failing Acts of Society and Insomnia, and said his bands had a safe spot at 5/4 to make sure they were rehearsing and being productive.
Murray said some of the funding for the building came from donations, but for the most part it has been funded by the partners and Macon Productions, Murray’s sound production company. By far the biggest donation was the building itself. 5/4 rents the space from the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority for just $1 per month. 5/4 pays for the other expenses.
“The UDA acquired the property from the Tubman with the purpose of marketing it for sale. We were approached by the folks at 5/4, and we had a space that was available, so we just negotiated what we thought was mutually agreeable,” said Alex Morrison, executive director of the Urban Development Authority. “We got to invest in something that could be a really good community aspect.”
The building is still on the market, so if it sells, 5/4 would have to move out, he said.
5/4 has plans to combine with the newly renovated Capricorn Studios once it is up and running.
“It was kind of an experiment too, to see if it would work in Capricorn when it opens,” Murray said.
Caleb Melvin leads the band Hindsight and has since been hired by Murray’s company, Macon Productions.
His thoughts on 5/4?
“It’s just a dirty grungy rock pit where a bunch of guys get sweaty playing music. It’s awesome.”
