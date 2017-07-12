Two of three victims identified in deadly I-16 pileup

A Palmetto truck driver faces vehicular homicide charges after a fiery pileup on Interstate 16.
Gerard Lawrence Thompson Sr., 49, was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center shortly after the 5:30 p.m. crash west of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The chain-reaction crash happened as vehicles were slowing near a work site off the westbound lanes of the highway.
Thompson’s tractor trailer slammed into a pickup and a Chevy Cobalt. Both vehicles burst into flames, killing the drivers.
The cab of the truck also burned, but Thompson was not seriously hurt.
A total of eight vehicles were involved, including a van from Greater New Friendship Baptist Church in Dublin where 81-year-old Marjorie Jones was riding.
She went into cardiac arrest after suffering trauma in the accident, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Marjorie Jones died at Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said early Wednesday that a body inside the Cobalt was identified as 84-year-old Robert Day of Vidalia, who was traveling with the church members, but in a separate vehicle.
The body in the pickup, which was burned beyond recognition, has yet to be positively identified, Leon Jones said.
All three victims will undergo autopsies at the GBI Crime Lab, Coroner Jones said.
In addition to three counts of vehicular homicide, Thompson has been charged with a count of reckless driving.
Others were hurt in the crash, but no further information was immediately available.
I-16 was closed for several hours after the crash.
Come back to macon.com for updates and read Thursday's Telegraph.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
