New flights from Macon to D.C. will be landing in different airport

New details on flights from Macon to Washington, D.C., — including a change in airport and when the new service could begin — were released Tuesday.
Mayor Robert Reichert said the earliest the new commercial flights to the nation’s capital could take off is mid-August. An official start date and more information on the Contour Airline service at Middle Georgia Regional Airport will be announced by officials Wednesday afternoon.
There is a mandatory 30-day period after an official announcement is made before a new commercial service can begin. The middle of August is likely when the flights will start, Reichert said during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
But one of the major changes is the destination of the flights, which was originally planned to be Washington Dulles International Airport. Instead, the service will be between the Macon regional airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Reichert said.
The Baltimore, Maryland, airport is one of three major airports in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
“It’s about as equidistant as Dulles into Washington and actually has better connections, I’m told, into Union Station,” Reichert said.
In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $4.7 million annual subsidy over a two-year period for the new airline service. Washington, D.C., is the most popular flight destination for Macon and Warner Robins residents and the second overall behind New York City for all of Middle Georgia.
Contour already offers flights between Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida, and from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee.
In Macon, the company will fill the void left by the departure of Silver Airways in November 2014. Silver Airways operated just nine months at the airport.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments