21 people displaced after apartment blaze damages 8 units

Eight families are seeking shelter after an apartment fire Monday night in Warner Robins.
Just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, Warner Robins firefighters were called to Wellston Ridge Apartments off Olympia Drive, Deputy Chief Bobby Wood said.
“Upon their arrival, they had heavy flames on the front side of the building,” Wood said.
One ladder company and three engines were the first to arrive, but the fire commander called in two more units to battle the flames.
“The crews evacuated everybody from the building and extinguished the fire,” Wood said. “There were no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.”
Seven of the eight units in the building sustained major damage in the fire which appeared to have started in the central portion of the building, which has one-story units on the end and two-story apartments in the middle.
“Our guys did a real good job containing it,” Wood said.
Firefighters spent more than five hours at the complex.
Although crews were able to salvage some paintings and personal items, the upper units sustained heavy damage as the flames shot across the attic.
The American Red Cross is assisting 21 people who were burned out of their apartments and lost belongings, Wood said.
Volunteers also served meals Monday night to the residents and firefighters on the scene, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
