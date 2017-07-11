Another delay you say? No surprise in this prolonged dispute

When it comes to the long-running border dispute between Monroe and Bibb counties, what’s another delay?
A hearing in the case that had been scheduled this week has been moved to August after Monroe County officials asked for a postponement, said Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Brian Kemp.
On Aug. 9-10, Kemp is scheduled to hear evidence from both sides when they gather at the state Capitol, Broce said. The hearing will start at 9 a.m. each day.
At some point afterward, Kemp will rule on where the border between the two counties should fall.
The counties have been fighting over the border for more than a decade. The case — ultimately worth millions — is in Kemp’s hands after failed attempts at a resolution, including a mediation session in May.
Monroe County has argued through several courts that the true county line should actually run a little farther southeast than it does now, giving Monroe a little part of the Bass Pro Shops property, as well as some houses and other properties on both sides of Interstate 75. Bibb County officials want the line to remain where it is.
State lawmakers also tried to get into the conflict during this past legislative session. State Rep. Robert Dickey, R-Musella, filed a bill that would have kept tax proceeds from the disputed area in escrow — held by a third party — until the dispute was settled. The bill failed, though.
Macon-Bibb has spent at least $650,000 on the case over the years. A Monroe County official estimated that his county had spent more than $2 million.
