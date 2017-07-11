A Bibb County man died Monday, days after crashing into a deer while driving an all-terrain vehicle.
July 11, 2017 11:02 AM

Man dies days after crashing into a deer while he was riding a 4-wheeler

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A Macon man died eight days after crashing into a deer on an all-terrain vehicle.

Aaron Johnson, 42, of Avondale Mill Road, was found dead at about 1 p.m. Sunday after being released the day before from Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Johnson hit the deer July 1 and was taken to the hospital, Jones said.

“He had a fractured neck and had surgery,” he said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine what caused his death.

“There was major damage to that 4-wheeler,” Jones said. “That must have been a big deer. The handle bars were broke.”

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

