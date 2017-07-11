Man dies days after crashing into a deer while he was riding a 4-wheeler

A Macon man died eight days after crashing into a deer on an all-terrain vehicle.
Aaron Johnson, 42, of Avondale Mill Road, was found dead at about 1 p.m. Sunday after being released the day before from Medical Center, Navicent Health, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Johnson hit the deer July 1 and was taken to the hospital, Jones said.
“He had a fractured neck and had surgery,” he said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine what caused his death.
“There was major damage to that 4-wheeler,” Jones said. “That must have been a big deer. The handle bars were broke.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
