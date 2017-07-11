Man on Moped hit and killed on his way to work

A 29-year-old Macon man was headed to work early Tuesday when when he was hit by at least one car while riding a Moped on Ga. 247.

At about 6 a.m., Christopher Todd left his uncle’s house at 6322 Hawkinsville Road, and headed north on the black motor bike, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

“He was headed to work in construction,” Jones said.

In the 6100 block of the busy highway, Todd pulled in front of a 2006 Kia Sorrento, driven by a 30-year-old Macon woman, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Sellers, who travels that stretch of road frequently, said three women were trying to stop traffic as he pulled up to the crash scene.

Other witnesses said the women had to dodge vehicles as they tried to render aid.

“Apparently, there was a body in the road and we were just trying to keep any other accidents from happening,” Sellers said.

Sellers did a U-turn and parked his sedan facing south in the left northbound lane to keep other drivers from running over Todd.

Coroner Jones praised Sellers for trying to protect Todd’s body in the pre-dawn darkness.

A truck driver also stopped and set out reflective emergency markers in the northbound lanes until first responders could arrive.

Jones was told Todd was hit by multiple vehicles, but the Bibb County sheriff’s traffic fatality investigator’s preliminary report only mentioned the Kia.

Deputies are trying to sort out whether other vehicles were involved, or could have run over Todd.

A scrape mark on the pavement and skid marks are a good distance from where Todd’s body was lying in the road when firefighters arrived.

A pair of boots, a set of keys and small squares of paper were scattered on the highway.

The crumpled Moped was on the right shoulder of the road.

Northbound lanes of Ga. 247 were blocked by the accident, but deputies detoured southbound drivers at Allen Road and allowed one lane of northbound traffic in the southbound lanes.

Northbound cars and trucks backed up to at least Smiley’s Flea Market as drivers slowed to merge.

Detoured traffic snarled on Liberty Church Road, too, as drivers routed back to Hawkinsville Road.

The highway that connects Macon and Warner Robins reopened just before 9 a.m.

Last year, an Ohio woman was killed while walking on that same stretch of highway.

Amanda Phaye Burton, 29, was hit by at least two vehicles shortly after 6:15 a.m. on March 29, 2016.

Sellers said speed is a factor on that highway.

“With the speeds that people drive, it’s very dangerous — 70, 80 miles an hour, they’re moving on pretty fast,” Sellers said.