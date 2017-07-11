Moped driver killed on Ga. 247 in south Bibb County

Northbound lanes of Ga. 247 are blocked after a fatal accident in the 6000 block.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident involving a moped driver just south of Allen Road.
Bibb County Corner at Leon Jones is on the scene, as are members of the Macon Bibb County fire department.
Bibb County sheriffs PublicAffairs Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez said a Kia Sorrento hit the motor bike, but the fatality investigator is trying to confirm whether the victim was run over after that, as those first on the scene told The Telegraph.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.
