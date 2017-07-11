A 29-year-old man was killed early Tuesday, July 11, 2017, when he was riding a moped in the 6000 block of Hawkinsville Road, also known as Ga. 247 in Macon, Georgia. Witnesses say he was hit by multiple vehicles, although the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Liz Fabian The Telegraph
July 11, 2017 6:53 AM

Moped driver killed on Ga. 247 in south Bibb County

By Liz Fabian

Northbound lanes of Ga. 247 are blocked after a fatal accident in the 6000 block.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident involving a moped driver just south of Allen Road.

Bibb County Corner at Leon Jones is on the scene, as are members of the Macon Bibb County fire department.

Bibb County sheriffs PublicAffairs Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez said a Kia Sorrento hit the motor bike, but the fatality investigator is trying to confirm whether the victim was run over after that, as those first on the scene told The Telegraph.

Man killed on Ga. 247 may have been hit by multiple vehicles

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones explains how a man on a moped was killed about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

Liz Fabian The Telegraph

