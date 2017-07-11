Moped driver killed on Ga. 247 in south Bibb County

Northbound lanes of Ga. 247 are blocked after a fatal accident in the 6000 block.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were called to the accident involving a moped driver just south of Allen Road.

Bibb County Corner at Leon Jones is on the scene, as are members of the Macon Bibb County fire department.

Bibb County sheriffs PublicAffairs Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez said a Kia Sorrento hit the motor bike, but the fatality investigator is trying to confirm whether the victim was run over after that, as those first on the scene told The Telegraph.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 After a moped driver was hit, others tried to prevent him from getting struck again Pause 1:09 Man killed on Ga. 247 may have been hit by multiple vehicles 1:48 Macon Little Theatre presents "Sweeney Todd" 2:08 New J-STARS commander gives clear message to airmen 2:20 Safe crackers find treasure buried at Tindall Heights 1:30 Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux' 0:34 Contents of buried Tindall Heights safe revealed Monday 1:21 Stalnaker explains how a road project left land for parks 4:19 "If they grow it, we'll sell it." 2:00 "How grateful, how proud, how thankful we are for their service." Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Man killed on Ga. 247 may have been hit by multiple vehicles Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones explains how a man on a moped was killed about 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Liz Fabian The Telegraph

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.