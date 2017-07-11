Local

July 11, 2017 5:07 AM

Fatal crash blocks Watson Boulevard for hours

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Two cars collided in a fatal crash Monday night in Warner Robins.

Before 9:30 p.m., police closed westbound lanes at Watson Boulevard at Holly Street and Briarcliff Road, according to a tweet from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The collision involved what appeared to be a heavily damaged Smart car that came to rest on its side up against a telephone pole and a small sedan with damage to the front.

The road, which was closed just west of Houston Medical Center, was reopened overnight, but no further information was immediately available.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Wednesday’s Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

