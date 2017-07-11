Fatal crash blocks Watson Boulevard for hours

Two cars collided in a fatal crash Monday night in Warner Robins.
Before 9:30 p.m., police closed westbound lanes at Watson Boulevard at Holly Street and Briarcliff Road, according to a tweet from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The collision involved what appeared to be a heavily damaged Smart car that came to rest on its side up against a telephone pole and a small sedan with damage to the front.
The road, which was closed just west of Houston Medical Center, was reopened overnight, but no further information was immediately available.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
