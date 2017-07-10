Macon-Bibb County Commission Tuesday will discuss Tuesday, July 11, potentially making the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority a county department.
Local

July 10, 2017 4:46 PM

Potential Transit Authority takeover, alcohol license hearing on Macon-Bibb agenda

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

Macon-Bibb County officials are scheduled to discuss a potential takeover of the transit system Tuesday.

The County Commission is expected to renew discussions about making the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority a county department at Tuesday’s committee meetings.

Currently, a separate Transit Authority board oversees the agency, although Macon-Bibb does provide funding for the system.

A search for a new transit authority CEO and general manager is underway after Rick Jones resigned in June.

The state Legislature would have to approve the Transit Authority’s becoming a Macon-Bibb department, county officials have said.

Alcohol license hearing

Also Tuesday, a store owner will fight a decision by commissioners not to renew an alcohol license.

Commissioners voted unanimously in June to deny the renewal for M&M Grocery because of a high volume of incidents at the 2766 Montpelier Ave. store. The final vote on whether to uphold the decision could be made following a 1 p.m. hearing on the matter.

In other business Tuesday:

The commission’s Operations and Finance Committee will also vote on matches related to two grants for proposed airport runway extensions.

The county has received a “tentative allocation” of $135,000 in federal funds for land acquisition that would be used for a downtown airport runway extension. Macon-Bibb would be required to spend $7,500 on the match.

The final grant amount would be decided on after construction bids are received for the project, according to a letter from the DOT.

Another $3,125 of local funds could go toward an environmental assessment for a runway extension at Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The county could receive $118,750 in federal funds for the assessment.

The Economic and Community Development Committee will also take up two blight measures.

The committee is expected to vote on using $118,200 of Commissioner Al Tillman’s blight bond money to acquire and tear down five structures on Napier, Brookdale and Grand avenues.

Another proposal would allocate $175,370 for a Walnut Street blight remediation project. Nine houses would be torn down with money that would come from Commissioner Virgil Watkins’ blight funds.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

