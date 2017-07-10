Drivers identified in head-on crash that killed two women, injured child

Two women in their 20s died in a head-on crash Monday morning on Ga. 224 in Macon County.
Just before 8 a.m., Dana Louise Mitchell, 27, of Montezuma, was driving a 10-year-old passenger as they headed north near mile marker 6, according to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol.
Mitchell’s 2014 Hyundai crossed the center line and hit a 2005 Ford driven by 22-year-old Deenika G. Barkley, of Griffin.
Mitchell died at the scene and was pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. by Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby.
Barkley died later at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon
The child traveling with Mitchell was hurt and also was taken to the Macon hospital.
The Georgia State Patrol was investigating the crash, but details were not immediately available as to what might have caused the crash.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
