County finds a use for left over land at intersection

After years of commercial development and road improvements at the intersection of Ga. 96 and Lake Joy Road, two slivers of land were left over at opposite corners of the intersection.
Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker saw that the property, which the county owned, could either become a haven for weeds and litter or could become something else. He pushed for the latter.
Monday morning over 100 people came out to see the results. The barren tracks had been transformed into lush green mini parks, each with a flag plaza and a water fountain. Stalnaker said the cost was $60,000, along with a good bit of in-kind work by county work crews.
The plaza on the southwest corner of the intersection was named Ned Sanders Progress Park in honor of the former Houston County commission chairman who lead the push for improved roads in the county. The park on the northwest corner was named Charlie McGlamry Visionary Park. McGlamry is one of Houston County’s most prominent developers.
Stalnaker said he was pleased with the result.
“I think this will be one of the nicest intersections on the north end of Houston County and in the city of Warner Robins,” he said.
He said the property had been Lake Joy Road, but it was realigned to tie with Ga. 96 at a 90-degree angle, where it had been at a slant.
Each flag plaza included a U.S. flag with a POW/MIA flag flying underneath it and a Georgia flag. Ned Sanders Progress Park additionally has a Houston County flag, while Charlie McGlamry Visionary Park has a city of Warner Robins flag.
While the county paid for the construction of the two parks with special purpose local option sales tax dollars, the city of Warner Robins will maintain the property.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
