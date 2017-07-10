5 things to know for Monday

Here are five stories you may have missed this weekend.
1. Float Daze River cleanup
Members of Float Daze, a local organization of people who float the river, met Saturday at Amerson River Park to clean trash from the river. On any given day, float members will pick up trash that they see, but Saturday’s effort was more organized. Members in tubes traveled from Amerson River Park to Spring Street and members in kayaks went farther down the Ocmulgee.
2. Killing case on hold pending Supreme Court ruling
The case of the 2014 killings of Arika “Lottie Dottie” Jarrell and Ralph Heard is on hold pending a Georgia Supreme Court ruling in DeKalb County. Four men, Lewis Monroe Cheney II, Quintavious Everett, Vincent Lewis and Rayshawn Reanaldo Lucas, are each charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. The Supreme Court decision will determine which evidence prosecutors can use at trial to prove gang involvement.
3. GBI death investigation
The GBI is investigating the death of a man who died in the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Euria Lee Martin, 58, died after an altercation with deputies July 7. Martin was tased before he was handcuffed, accordign to the GBI.
4. POW event
Around 200 former prisoners of war have been invited to Warner Robins for an event called The Ride Home. The event will occur in September and will be a recognition of their sacrifices. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, the POWs will leave the Museum of Aviation under police escort for a ceremony in Andersonville.
5. Telfair inmate escapes, is captured
A Telfair County suspect being held in another jail escaped July 8. He was later captured in Alabama with his mother. Seth Allen Vickers was being held in Wheeler County on seven counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and trafficking methamphetamine.
