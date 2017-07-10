Two women killed in crash

Two women died after a crash Monday morning in Montezuma.
At around 8 a.m., the women suffered fatal injuries when their vehicles collided on Ga. 224, Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby said.
One of the women, who was from the local area, died at the scene and the other, from Spalding County, succumbed to her injuries at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.
Their identities were not immediately released.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash out of their post in Perry, but no further details were immediately available.
Liz Fabian
