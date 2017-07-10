Getty Images
Getty Images

Local

July 10, 2017 12:04 PM

Two women killed in crash

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

Two women died after a crash Monday morning in Montezuma.

At around 8 a.m., the women suffered fatal injuries when their vehicles collided on Ga. 224, Macon County Coroner Brenda Oglesby said.

One of the women, who was from the local area, died at the scene and the other, from Spalding County, succumbed to her injuries at Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon.

Their identities were not immediately released.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash out of their post in Perry, but no further details were immediately available.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuedsay’s Telegraph.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

"If they grow it, we'll sell it."

4:19

"If they grow it, we'll sell it."
2:00

"How grateful, how proud, how thankful we are for their service."
Old tires, traffic barrel and coach pillow among items group cleans out of river 0:57

Old tires, traffic barrel and coach pillow among items group cleans out of river

View More Video