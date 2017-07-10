Trace Adkins coming to 2017 Ga. National Fair; concerts, College Night announced

Tickets will go on sale next month for two headliner concerts at the Georgia National Fair this fall.
A number of free performances are scheduled between Oct. 5-15 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, but $40 tickets go on sale Aug. 26 for the main concerts during the fair in Perry.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, Brothers Osborne and Granger Smith will play in the Reaves Arena.
In the second ticketed show, Trace Adkins will perform with Chris Janson on Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the same arena.
Tickets for those two concerts can be purchased at www.georgianationalfair.com.
A free 7 p.m. concert with the Swingin’ Medallions kicks off the fair at the Georgia National Stage on Oct. 5.
Other free 7 p.m. performances include: A Thousand Horses on Patriotic Day Oct. 9, Little River Band on Tuesday, Oct. 10, Brian McKnight on Oct. 11 and Drake White and the Big Fire during the new College Night on Oct. 12.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
