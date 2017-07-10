What’s inside the safe? Its contents will be revealed Monday

A safe found on the site of the former Tindall Heights housing development will be opened Monday afternoon.
The safe was found buried about two feet underground last week by a construction crew working on the Tindall redevelopment project, said June Parker, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Housing Authority.
Housing authority employees will gather at 4 p.m in the parking lot of the technical services building on the corner of Felton Avenue and Plant Street to find out the safe’s contents.
Tindall Heights was torn down last year as part of a planned four phase redevelopment project. The first phase features the Tindall Senior Towers.
The second phase will be the new Tindall Fields development of 64 family apartments. The proposed final two phases would include 130 multifamily units.
For more on this story, return to macon.com and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.
Comments