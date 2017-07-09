Escaped jail inmate captured with mom

A Telfair County suspect being held in another jail escaped Saturday and was later captured in Alabama with his mother, according to the sheriff.
Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson posted on Facebook late Saturday that because the jail is at capacity, inmates are often housed in other jails.
“I was notified earlier today that one such inmate had escaped along with another inmate being housed in the same facility,” he wrote. “We immediately went to work on finding the escapees.”
He did not state the jail where the escape happened, but identified the Telfair inmate as Seth Allen Vickers, who was being held on seven counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement and trafficking methamphetamine. Fox 6 News in Birmingham, Ala., reported that Vickers was being held in Wheeler County when he escaped.
Steverson said a task force was formed following the escape. He credited “a very observant officer” in Heflin, Alabama with spotting Vickers’ vehicle just west of the Georgia line. Vickers was taken into custody without incident. The other inmate was found in Tattnall County.
Vickers was captured with his mother, Norma Lynne Vickers, and Steverson said they were believed to be heading to Oklahoma. He said Norma Lynne Vickers will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive. They will be extradited back to Telfair County.
The two are from Atkinson County, Steverson said. He said Seth Vickers was arrested in Telfair County in January in a drug bust. The aggravated assault charges, Steverson said, were because Vickers reached for a gun when deputies tried to arrest him.
