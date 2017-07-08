GBI investigating death of man who died in custody

The GBI is investigating the death of a man who died while in custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the GBI after Euria Lee Martin, 58, of Milledgeville, died following an altercation with deputies Friday. Deputies encountered Martin in the town of Deep Step on Friday night while responding to a call about a suspicious person, according to a GBI news release.
Martin was walking along Deep Step Road when deputies approached him. An altercation ensued and Martin was tased before being handcuffed, the release said.
Martin soon after appeared to become ill and emergency medical services arrived to his aid.
He died on the scene.
The GBI is performing an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI office in Eastman at 478-374-6988.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
