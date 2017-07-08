‘Floaters’ take on Ocmulgee River trash

Members of Float Daze gathered Saturday in Amerson River Park on a two-fold mission of enjoying the calm Ocmulgee River while also keep the waterway free of debris.
The Middle Georgia group typically finds the standard litter, such as empty soda cans, beer bottles and cigarette butts, but on occasion much larger items such as a mattress floats down the river. The trash comes from varying sources: It may be an inconsiderate person throwing it over a bridge or sometimes it falls out of a toppled-over tube as someone traverses down the river.
But while on any given day Float Daze members will pick up trash from the Ocmulgee, Saturday’s event was a more organized effort to clean up one of the area’s natural treasures.
“The reason we made a big splash about the river cleanup is we’re just trying to raise awareness about what we do and what goes on here,” said Chad Marshall, who helped organize Saturday’s event. “Not only is it just us that we’re on the river trying to clean up after, (Shoppes at) River Crossing, the shopping mall is right by the river. Anything that flows out of the parking lot goes straight into the river.”
Float Daze crew members in tubes Saturday planned to travel from Amerson River Park to around Spring Street. People in kayaks would go a further distance along the Ocmulgee.
The low water level of about six feet on Saturday — about three fee shallower than earlier in the week — made it easier to spot and pick up trash.
Saturday’s cleanup also included picking up debris along the riverbanks and sandbars.
“We planned this a month ago based on the fact they were letting out dams for (Jackson Lake) so they were flooding the river then,” Marshall said. “All the debris from north of Juliette comes down and gets stuck on these sandbars.”
Warner Robins resident Jon Powers’ friend, Amanda Drake, brought him out to his first Float Daze activity about a month ago. He says he quickly became a part of the family like atmosphere.
Float Daze frequently meets up on weekends and holidays to go tubing and kayaking along the river. Members often stop by a sandbar where a cabana will be erected to provide some relief on a steamy day. That time also is an opportunity to have a cookout, fish and to catch a quick nap for some.
“I love being out there with (the group),” the 24-year-old Powers said. “Everyone is super nice.”
To learn more about Float Daze, visit their Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/FloatDaze.
Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph
Comments