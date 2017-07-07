In this 2016 file photo, workers repair a corner window frame Friday morning after a Macon Transit Authority bus crashed into the Peyton Anderson Building at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Mulberry Street.
Midstate bus riders file lawsuits claiming negligence in 2016 crash

By Amy Leigh Womack

awomack@macon.com

July 07, 2017 3:13 PM

Two passengers have filed lawsuits claiming they were injured while riding on a Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus when it crashed and scraped the Peyton Anderson Building last year.

Tiffany Nicole Green and Janeen Brown each allege the driver of the bus was negligent in failing to “keep a proper lookout” and comply with rules of the road when the bus crashed at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Sept. 15, 2016, according to lawsuits filed in Bibb County State Court Wednesday.

The suits name the bus driver and the transit authority as defendants.

Reached by phone on Friday, a transit authority representative declined comment citing the pending litigation.

The women contend the transit authority was negligent in “entrusting a public transportation vehicle to an unsafe employee” and by hiring and retaining the employee.

They allege they suffered “serious personal injuries,” each incurred medical expenses of more than $15,000 and lost wages, according to the suits.

Nine passengers were taken to a local hospital to be checked after the crash. Early reports indicated the driver lost consciousness in an apparent medical emergency.

The driver told Bibb County sheriff’s deputies she didn’t remember anything after leaving Terminal Station, according to a sheriff’s office report.

In September, a transit authority official said the bus left Terminal Station just before 9 p.m.

The crash happened minutes later, according to the report.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.

Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon

